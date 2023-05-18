Movie star Gal Gadot receives outstanding achievement award

Prominent Israeli-Americans were honored at the official celebration of the Jewish states’ 75th anniversary of independence

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) and Israel’s Consulate in Los Angeles honored Gal Gadot and other prominent Israeli-Americans at the official celebration of the Jewish states’ 75th anniversary of independence.

“Israel is my heart and my home. We all here are deeply proud of our Jewish homeland. This celebration is a testament to our unity, our strength,” Gadot said after receiving her award.

"As an Israeli living in America, I am very aware of the importance of maintaining a strong connection and of building bridges between the American and Israeli people. Our backgrounds might be different, our journeys unique, but our collective goal is shared,” said the super star known for her role as DC’s Wonder Woman.

Awards for outstanding achievement were also presented to Miriam Adelson, physician and philanthropist; Arie Belldegrun, founder of Kite Pharma and co-founder and executive chairman of Allogene Therapeutics; and Dovi Frances, founding partner of the investment firm Group 11.

“We are proud to honor these outstanding Israeli Americans, who have made a tremendous impact not only in our communities but worldwide,” said Shoham Nicolet, IAC co-founder and CEO, adding that “the IAC and Israel Consulate in LA were thrilled to collaborate in an incredible moment of unity and togetherness celebrating the miraculous existence of Israel and building bridges between the American and Israeli people.”

“As Consul General of Israel, it is warming to the heart to see a large gathering of Jews and Christians, faith leaders and community leaders, in honor of Israel’s 75th,” said Hillel Newman, Consul General of Israel in Los Angeles, and concluded that “this is a wonderful demonstration of the unbreakable bond between the Jewish and Christian communities and Israel.”