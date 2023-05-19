Don't let terror terrorize, Rushdie says in 1st public appearance since attack

The literary colossus urged a firm stand against extremism and terrorism

British writer Salman Rushdie attended a New York gala on Thursday night in his first public appearance since a knife attack by an Islamic extremist that nearly took his life last year. The literary colossus urged a firm stand against extremism and terrorism.

"Terrorism should not terrorize us. Violence must not deter us. The struggle continues," Rushdie proclaimed, according to a PEN America press release.

The award-winning novelist, a naturalized American and New York resident, lost sight in one eye after being stabbed on stage in August while speaking at a US arts center.

On Thursday, he was given an honorary award at an event hosted by PEN America, a group that defends freedom of expression and literature, of which Rushdie was previously the president.

The 75-year-old, wearing glasses with a black lens over his right eye, was photographed on the red carpet for the gala at the American Museum of Natural History near Central Park in Manhattan. He then delivered an emotional address to the several hundred guests.