'Blood-freezing' Holocaust film emerges as Cannes favorite
'A Holocaust film like no other – one that makes its point not by depicting the horrors being endured in the camps but by excluding them'
A Holocaust-themed psychological horror film, "The Zone of Interest," is emerging as the hot ticket at the Cannes Film Festival, as reviews on Saturday were unanimous in their praise.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer's latest feature focuses on the family of Rudolf Hoess, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz death camp, who lived a stone's throw from the incinerators.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
According to the BBC, Glazer, "the writer-director of Under the Skin, Birth, and Sexy Beast, has made a Holocaust film like no other – one that makes its point not by depicting the horrors being endured in the camps, but by excluding them." The film represented "a blood-freezing treatise on the banality of evil," the five-star review said.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Glazer is perhaps best known for his last film, the acclaimed and unsettling sci-fi Under the Skin starring Scarlett Johansson and drenched in the droning sounds of Mica Levi's award-winning score. Levi, also known as the creative dynamo behind Micachu & the Shapes, has also collaborated with Glazer on The Zone of Interest.
Glazer, who is of Jewish heritage, said at a press conference in Cannes that his latest feature is a deeply personal matter. "This particular subject obviously is a vast, profound topic and deeply sensitive for many reasons and I couldn't just approach it casually."