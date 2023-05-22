Report: Madonna plans a return visit to Israel

The mega star will reportedly visit Israel this weekend, in order to see Kabbalah-related sites in the city of Safed

Madonna is reportedly scheduled to visit Israel this weekend, as a pilgrimage to mystical sites in the city of Safed, particularly the grave of a central figure in Kabbalah, the Holy ARI. According to Israeli media, Good Evening with Guy Pines.

Isaac Luria, known as the holy ARI, was a rabbi and mystic over 400 years ago. His interpretation of the Zohar book, and his teaching based on it, have been considered the basis for modern Kabbalah.

Madonna started studying Kabbalah several decades ago, based on Luria's principles.

She previously visited Israel in 2019, and performed at the Eurovision song contest.

This is a developing story.