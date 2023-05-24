'Terrestrial Verses' is a unique look at daily life in Iran, composed of short snapshots of people arguing with authority figures who are never shown on camera

A new film at Cannes, showing the everyday struggle with Iranian authorities, reflects the “absurdity” of life in the Islamic Republic, the makers said.

“Terrestrial Verses” is a unique look at daily life in Iran, composed of short snapshots of people arguing with authority figures who are never shown on camera. The vignettes are both horrible and darkly comic – a man forced to strip down and explain his tattoos while applying for a driving license, or a poor worker made to recite Quranic verses to get a construction job.

Co-directors Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami told AFP they were drawn from the real-life experiences of friends and family, which they believe will be instantly familiar to their fellow Iranians.

The idea came to fruition after Khatami was refused permission to make a previous version of the script – reflected in another scene in the movie where a director must hack his screenplay to pieces to placate the censors.

"We were walking one night after my film was shut down and we were talking about some of the absurd conversations we have had with the authorities," Khatami recalled in Cannes, where the film was playing in the ‘Un Certain Regard' section.

The directors insist it is not a direct attack on Iran's political system in particular.

"We are interested in the way the system functions. But you pick any negotiation of any individual with the authority in any country and put it on a camera, it becomes absurd," Khatami continued. "France, Switzerland, Lebanon, America – every country has ridiculous ways it exerts power over its citizens and we individuals find a way to negotiate it."