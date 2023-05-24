Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll,’ dies at age 83

The influential African-American singer electrified audiences since the 1960s, going on to release hit records across five decades

Rock legend Tina Turner, the growling songstress widely referred to as the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” who electrified audiences since the 1960s and went on to release hit records across five decades, has died at the age of 83.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," read a Wednesday statement on the official Instagram page of the eight-time Grammy winner, who encountered fame first with husband Ike Turner, then as a wildly successful solo act after escaping the violent marriage.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the statement continued. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.”

"Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Media reports said the singer died in Switzerland where she had been living in recent years.

The White House mourned the "massive loss" of Turner, calling it “incredibly sad news.”

“Tina Turner was an icon, a music icon," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that she was personally "a huge fan."

The dancer, actress, and composer shook the world with hits like “Proud Mary,” “Simply The Best,” “What's Love Got To Do With It,” and “We Don't Need Another Hero.”

Cancer, a stroke, and kidney failure had dramatically weakened her in recent years.

Turner had an estimated record sales of over 180 million records. In the United Kingdom, she has thirty-three Top 40s in the UK Singles Chart, and all of her albums since “Private Dancer” have reached number one. Alongside, Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin, she is known as one of the most influential African-American singers of the 20th century.