Barbie movie producer reveals Gal Gadot was top choice for the role

The movie will release later this year, on July 21, 2023. Margot Robbie also reveals which actresses perfectly embody “Barbie energy”

Australian film actress Margot Robbie, who produced and eventually starred in the Barbie movie, said that Gal Gadot was a top choice for the main role due to embodying “Barbie’s energy.”

However, Gadot was not available, according to an interview with Robbie in Vogue magazine.

Before the Barbie movie is set to be released this summer, director Greta Gerwig and Robbie have been on a media blitz to promote the film that’s been called the most anticipated this year. Gerwig also said she wanted actresses who could exude "the energy of Barbie.”

Israeli-American film star Gadot, known for her role as Wonder Woman, was said to perfectly embody "Barbie's energy” because, according to Robbie, she is “so incredibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for it, because she's so sincere and kind.”

Vogue compiled a list of actresses who Robbie and Gerwig said had the desired energy and were available. The list included Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, and Kate McKinnon, among others. And several of whom were reportedly playing different Barbie roles.

Set to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023, the summer film is meant to see Barbie go from the dream world to the real world. Robbie took on the role of the "stereotypical Barbie” that gets thrown out of Barbieland, and she will be coupled with Ryan Gosling, who will play the role of Ken.

Gadot is no longer expected to put on the Wonder Woman costume, as uncertainty looms over the future of the DC franchise's superhero movies, she did say she was grateful to have had the opportunity to play “such an incredible, iconic character.”