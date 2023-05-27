Roger Waters decries 'bad faith' after backlash for his latest performance

The singer responds to the outcry over wearing an outfit reminiscent of an SS officer while comparing Anne Frank's fate to that of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters accused his detractors of "bad faith," after the announcement of an investigation by the German police following his controversial concert in Berlin.

During the performance, Waters wore an outfit reminiscent of an SS officer and desecrated the memory of Anne Frank, as well as the 6 million Jews that were systematically murdered by the Nazis for being ethnically Jewish.

The musician compared Frank, the German-Jewish teenager who died in a concentration camp, to Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian journalist who was tragically shot by accident while covering a gunfight in the West Bank last year.

Berlin police announced on Friday that they were opening an investigation, following complaints, "on suspicion of incitement to hatred, as the clothes worn on stage are likely to glorify or justify the National Socialist regime and disturb public order," according to a spokesman.

"Unfortunately, the legal proceedings against him have so far turned out in his favor - despite the fact that he propagates anti-Semitism and is suspected of inciting hatred," German government delegate for combating anti-Semitism Felix Klein reacted on Saturday, but "I appeal to the vigilance of the police and the judiciary and encourage further denunciations."

In images posted on social networks, the singer appears wearing a long black coat marked with a symbol reminiscent of the swastika and red armbands during the concert, and the names of Anne Frank and Shireen Abu Akleh were projected onto a screen in red letters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662213373772328961 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"My recent concert in Berlin has attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views," Waters reacted in a message posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts on Friday evening.

The 79-year-old ex-Pink Floyd singer advocated for the boycotts of Israeli products, in the name of the Palestinian cause. Frankfurt authorities originally forbade the concert for fears of it being anti-Semitic, but the decision was overturned by an administrative court on the grounds of freedom of expression.

The U.S. launched a new initiative on Thursday, that “reaffirms the United States’ unshakable commitment to the State of Israel’s right to exist, its legitimacy, and its security – and makes clear that when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism.”