'Unique, harrowing' Holocaust film takes Cannes' runner-up prize

The film by cult British director Jonathan Glazer never shows the horrors of the camp directly, leaving them implied

"The Zone of Interest", a film offering a harrowing and unique look at the private life of a Nazi family at the Auschwitz concentration camp, won the runner-up Grand Prix at the prestigious Cannes film festival on Saturday.

The film by cult British director Jonathan Glazer — his first in 10 years — never shows the horrors of the camp directly, leaving them implied by the disturbing background noises and small visual details.

It centers on the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Sandra Hueller chillingly portrays the wife of a Nazi commandant, happily tending her garden and boasting she is "the queen of Auschwitz."

Glazer thanked Martin Amis, the British novelist on which the film was partly based, and who died a week ago just a day after the film's premiere.

Hueller also stared in the Palme d'Or winner, French director Justine Triet's drama "Anatomy of a Fall."