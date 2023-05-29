Jewish activists rush stage waving Israeli flags during Roger Waters concert

Berlin police opened a criminal investigation into suspected incitement by Waters following the May 17 concert

Members of the Jewish community in Germany protested Sunday night during Roger Waters' concert in Frankfurt.

They attempted to take the stage waving Israeli flags and singing "Am Yisrael Chai" ("The people of Israel live"), before being kicked out of the venue, Kan 11 News reported.

The activists were protesting after the former Pink Floyd frontman compared Holocaust victim Anne Frank to Shireen Abu Aqleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was shot and killed by accident while covering clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank last year, at a concert in Berlin earlier this month.

Berlin police opened a criminal investigation into suspected incitement by Waters following the May 17 concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, during which he also wore a Nazi-style uniform on stage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662781468546854912 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The performance was widely criticized by Jewish organizations and political figures. The Israeli foreign ministry accused the British musician of “desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.” In response, Waters said that his concert "attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views."

Earlier in February, Frankfurt city council canceled Waters’ concert, citing the latter's status as "one of the world's best-known antisemites.” However, last month an administrative court ruled that neither the city of Frankfurt nor the state of Hesse had the right to cancel the show.

Waters is known for his anti-Israeli statements and actions. In the past, he compared Israel to Nazi Germany and released a giant balloon pig bearing the Star of David at a concert in Belgium.