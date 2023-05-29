Iranian model wears dress with noose around her neck to protest executions

Jaberi also posted a video on social media of herself in the outfit with the statement 'Stop executions'

Iranian-American fashion model Mahlagna Jaberi attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, wearing a dress with a noose around her neck in protest against executions in Iran.

Jaberi, who is one of the most popular Iranian models, walked the red carpet in a black bodycon dress by Jila Sabre with the collar designed as a beige rope and the golden print saying “Stop executions” on the skirt. Jaberi also posted a video on social media of herself in the outfit with the statement “Stop executions” and the caption “Dedicated to the people of Iran.”

The model is a strong supporter of the protest movement in Iran that was sparked by the death of the Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody last year. Her Instagram account, which is followed by over four million people, has the protest’s slogan “Woman. Life. Freedom” in its bio. After posting the video with the dress, Jaberi received thousands of comments praising her bravery.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663093857246932993 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Tehran has been widely criticized by the international community for the recent surge in executions. Iran has executed over 220 people since the start of the year, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group, which many link to the crackdown on the protest movement.