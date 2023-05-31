The Jewish matchmaker guides single Jewish men and women in Israel and the United States on a journey to find their significant other

The host of the Netflix hit dating show “Jewish Matchmaking,” which reflects the pursuit of love in an entertaining and relatable way, recalled her time on the show and revealed secrets for singles in an interview with i24NEWS.

“On the one hand, people think it must be so difficult,” Aleeza Ben Shalom said as she recalled being in front of a camera while dealing with a plethora of emotions.

“But once we get in front of people and we’re there in the moment, the camera almost disappears, and we have heart-to-hearts. That's why you see people crying, there are tears, laughing, nervous or excited – you’re seeing real emotions," she added.

Asked what the main challenges were for people wanting to meet in the modern era, and if technology posed more of an advantage than an obstacle, Ben Shalom said, "A bit of both."

“The benefit of technology is we have options. We can be anywhere, anytime, talk to anybody, and we might find our match. But the challenge is what I call ‘analysis paralysis’ – thinking there is something better, forgetting about the person in front of us. We get stuck because we have so many options, and when you have every option, you really have no options.”

The Philadelphia-born mother of five shared her dating advice and wisdom of connecting with others on an intimate level, suggesting that dating someone with similar cultural background makes the experience easier while remaining exciting.

“Having a cultural similarity is the best. If we can have more in common in every area – cultural background, location, personality, family, how we interact with each other. When we have things in common it makes it so much easier.

"Everybody will naturally have differences, and it will be exciting," she added. "But marry somebody who you have the most in common with, that makes it the easiest.”

And for advice to those in the dating world?

“Date them til you hate them, but I’m all about love. I really want people to not only give the other person a chance but to give yourself a chance. Get to know them. Give yourself time to get comfortable with the situation, get to know somebody, be your best self, and allow them to be their best selves. We need time to develop that relationship, and when we do that, we empower ourselves to find someone really great, and sometimes we also discover the best part of ourselves.”