Freddy Mercury manuscripts to be auctioned in London in September

Sotheby's has estimated that the auction of 1,500 items belonging to Freddy Mercury will fetch at least $6 million

Manuscripts by former Queen frontman Freddy Mercury, who died of AIDS in 1991, are currently on display in New York, before being auctioned in London in September. The manuscripts, which have never before been shown to the public, include the text of "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Written in ballpoint pen and pencil on paper from a now-defunct airline, British Midlands Airways, the 15-page draft of "Bohemian Rhapsody" reveals the different directions Freddie Mercury had envisaged for Queen's celebrated song, which he had originally planned to call "Mongolian Rhapsody". Sotheby's estimates the text's value at between $955,000 and $1.5 million.

Jean-Claude COUTAUSSE (AFP/Archives) The rockstar Freddie Mercury, lead singer of the rock group Queen, during a concert in Paris, France, in September 1984.

Other Freddy Mercury drafts include those for "Don't Stop Me Now," "Somebody to Love," and "We Are the Champions." The latter is estimated at between $200,000 and $400,000.

These pages reveal the artist's hard work, his "incredible care" in creating Queen's iconic vocal harmonies, pointed out Gabriel Heaton, manuscript specialist at Sotheby's.

"The lyrics are incredible because they show how hard he worked. He wasn't just throwing words on a sheet of paper, but you really see his concentration, the thought, the care that went into the lyrics, the changes and edits," added Cassandra Hatton, head of pop culture at Sotheby's, in New York.

Among the other pieces is a red notebook from the early 1970s, arguably one of his earliest collections of lyrics, whose 42 pages also include drafts of a logo for the band. A yellow spiral notebook, 24 pages of lyrics for the band's 1978 seventh album, "Jazz," which includes the track "Don't Stop Me Now," will also be on sale, as well as costumes, including the satin jumpsuit worn by Freddie Mercury in the "Bohemian Rhapsody" video in 1975.

When the auction of 1,500 items, including stage costumes and paintings by Matisse or Picasso, belonging to Freddie Mercury was announced in April, Sotheby's estimated that it would fetch a total of at least 7 million dollars.