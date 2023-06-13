Music legend Paul McCartney announces new Beatles record using AI

Artificial Intelligence isolates John Lennon's vocals in order to create a new Beatles record, according to former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney

Revived Beatles record was made with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), which will allow the “final” release from the band, according to Paul McCartney, in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday.

"It was a demo that John (Lennon) had, and that we worked on, and we just finished it up," said McCartney, who went on to describe the software-centered process of making the record.

"They tell the machine, 'That's the voice. This is a guitar. Lose the guitar'," he explained to the BBC, “so when we came to make what will be the last Beatles' record, it was a demo that John had (and) we were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI.”

"Then we can mix the record, as you would normally do. So it gives you some sort of leeway,” the legendary musician added, and described the use of technology as "kind of scary but exciting because it's the future.”

McCartney concluded, "we'll just have to see where that leads."

He did not name the songs, but the BBC guessed it was a 1978 Lennon composition called "Now And Then" because a previous attempt was made but failed, because of background noise on the demo. Working with the director Peter Jackson, AI was used to separate Lennon's vocals.

The Beatles band was made up of Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. They split up in 1970 and each one went on to have solo careers, though less successful than when they were together. But, they never reunited.

Lennon was shot dead in 1980, aged 40. Harrison died of lung cancer in 2001, aged 58.

Leading AI scientists and notable figures in the field designated the rising technology as an extinction-level threat to humanity, trying to warn the world of its risks. Other artists have also tried to use their art to start a discussion on the topic.