'A bit apocalyptic:' Artists reflect current global trends at Art Basel fair

More than 4,000 artists from 36 countries represented in over 280 galleries touch on climate change, artificial intelligence, migration, nationalism, and Africa

Climate change, migration, and artificial intelligence took center stage this year at Art Basel, the world’s top contemporary art fair.

More than 4,000 artists from 36 countries are to be represented in 284 galleries at the giant annual event in the Swiss city of Basel, which aims to reflect current trends in the contemporary world and will open to the public from Thursday to Sunday.

In the monumental works section, a video by the French-Algerian artist Adel Abdessemed shows an approaching burning boat – an allegory of the tragedy awaiting many migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP "Jam Proximus Ardet, the last video" by artist Adel Abdessemed at the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland.

Nearby, Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey illustrates the water shortage crisis through a huge installation entitled "Sea Never Dries.” His giant tapestry is made up of fragments of the yellow cooking oil containers found throughout Ghana, which are then reused to collect water.

"Artists are the thermometer of what's happening in the world," Art Basel curator Giovanni Carmine told AFP. The works offer "a mirror on the interests of artists and of the art market", he added.

FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP "In Appreciation of Blinking" by Iranian artist Hoda Kashiha at the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland.

An ephemeral work by Croatian artist Tomo Savic-Gecan uses an algorithm that analyzes articles relating to Art Basel's art market report. American artist Adam Pendleton questions racism in the United States with a video centered on the statue of a Confederate general in Virginia.

FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP "Onion gum" by U.S. artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (L) next to "Untitled" by U.S. artist Keith Haring at the Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland.

Carmine acknowledged that "the atmosphere is a bit apocalyptic,” but with "a touch of hope.”

Long underrepresented, African artists were playing an increasing role, including a triptych by Kenya's Kaloki Nyamai.

"The African Library" installation by the Nigerian-British artist Yinka Shonibare was also on full display, a work filled with books covered with fabrics bearing the names of Africans who helped shape the continent's identity.