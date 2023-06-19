Golda Meir's biopic to be released on 50th anniversary of Yom Kippur War

The film focuses primarily on the decisions Meir made during the war and her complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

A new film based on the life of Golda Meir, the former Israeli prime minister who headed the country during the Yom Kippur War, is due to be released shortly before the conflict's 50th anniversary.

Titled "Golda" and directed by prominent Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv, the movie stars Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren in the leading role. The story unfolds during the three-week war that shocked Israel with an unexpected attack by Egypt, Syria and their allies on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The film focuses primarily on the decisions Meir made during the war, her complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (played by Liev Schreiber), and the impact she had across the world.

Meir, the first and only woman to serve as Israel's prime minister, was born in Ukraine’s Kyiv and grew up in Milwaukee, USA, before immigrating to the Jewish state. She served as prime minister from 1969 to 1974.

While Meir is respected by American Jews, her image in Israel, particularly regarding her actions before and during the Yom Kippur War, is more nuanced. She resigned a few months after the end of the war before passing away in 1978.

Besides Mirren and Schreiber, the film stars Israeli actors Lior Ashkenazi as IDF Chief of Staff David "Dado" Elazar, and Rami Heuberger as Defense Minister Moshe Dayan. “Golda” had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival last February and will open the Jerusalem Film Festival in July. Mirren's portrayal of Meir has already received critical acclaim.