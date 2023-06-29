English
Madonna back home ‘feeling better’ after hospital stay - report

Madonna performs in Los Angeles, California, the United States.
Photo by John Shearer/Invision/APMadonna performs in Los Angeles, California, the United States.

She was taken to her New York home in a private ambulance, according to a source

Madonna returned home and is feeling better after having been rushed to intensive care with a serious bacterial infection, media reported on Thursday. 

The 64-year-old pop star was reportedly found "unresponsible” at her New York home on Saturday. He was hospitalized and “intubated.” 

Madonna’s highly-anticipated 40th anniversary tour was postponed. The seven-months series of concerts was set to begin in a few weeks.

However, according to BBC and DailMail, the singer is now “feeling better.” She was taken to her New York home in a private ambulance, a source told CNN, adding that "She's in the clear."

