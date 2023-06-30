American actor Kevin Spacey faces jury in the UK for alleged sex offenses

The British prosecutor tells jury "you might feel a little star struck or overwhelmed that you are part of the jury to try such a famous person'

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey appeared Friday at a London courtroom, in the UK, standing trial for a dozen sexual offense charges which allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2013. He has been on unconditional bail since 2022.

Spacey voluntarily appeared at the UK’s Old Bailey court in June 2022 to plead not guilty to five offenses against three men, allegedly taking place in London and in Gloucestershire, western England, over the span of more than a decade. In November, prosecutors added seven additional charges.

A four-week trial started on Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court in south London, with preliminary legal proceedings. The prosecution began to outline its case against Spacey on Friday. Dozens of photographers and journalists were outside to capture his arrival.

The BBC gave an overview of the courtroom, naming the presiding judge as Justice Mark Wall. The lead Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor Christine Agnew KC was with a deputy Shauna Ritchie. And Patrick Gibbs KC was Spacey’s defense attorney. King’s counsel (KC) is a post-nominal title conferred upon senior trial lawyers.

‎"It is only right that you might feel a little star struck or overwhelmed that you are part of the jury to try such a famous person,” Agnew told the jury, according to the BBC, and asked them to “stay grounded - and concentrate on the evidence.”

She described Spacey as a “man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable – a sexual bully".

The American actor worked as artistic director at London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015, during that time there were 20 claims of "inappropriate behavior" against Spacey. In 2017, he was one of the first stars caught up in the global #MeToo movement, accused of sexual assault by multiple young men.

In court appearances, Spacey has denied all allegations of sexual assault.