Arkin won an Oscar for 'Little Miss Sunshine' and recently starred with Michael Douglas in 'The Kominsky Method'

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin on Friday was confirmed dead at the age of 89.

His death was confirmed to People Magazine by Arkin's sons, who jointly offered a statement on the family’s behalf: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Arkin was best known for his performance in the movie "Little Miss Sunshine, in which his role — which only spanned 14 minutes of screen time — earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He had also secured a Tony and Academy Awards throughout his career.

Most recently, Arkin co-starred in "The Kominsky Method" for Netflix alongside Michael Douglas, earning Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020, and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021.

Arkin's memorable turn in the 2012 political drama "Argo" earned him his fourth Oscar nomination.

Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934. Over the next 50 years after making it big on Broadway in the 1960s, he went on to appear in over 100 movies and films, notably starring in movies like "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter," "Catch-22," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Glengarry Glen Ross."

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and three children: sons Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, whom he shared with his first wife Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony Dana Arkin, whom he shared with second wife Dana.