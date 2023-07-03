Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro Rodriguez dies, age 19

The Oscar-winning actor's daughter and grandson also found their calling in the showbusiness of Hollywood

The Oscar-winning actor famous for “The Godfather” and “The Goodfella,” Robert De Niro lost his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who was 19-years-old. The circumstances have yet to be revealed. The teenager’s mother, Drena De Niro, announced the death on Sunday.

Leandro was also an actor, following in the footsteps of his grandfather and mother. He appeared in several films, including 2018's "A Star Is Born", where he played the son of George "Noodles" Stone, played by Dave Chappelle. The film starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Drena, daughter of De Niro and his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, expressed her grief in a poignant message accompanying a photo of Leandro on Instagram.

"My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” the mother described her departed son.

“I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she said, "you were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

‘I’m so sorry my baby. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.’

His father, Carlos Mare, an artist with whom Drena shared paternity of Leandro, shared a somber image on his Instagram account in tribute to Leandro, and many users expressed their condolences in the comments.

Musician Questlove, television personality Victoria Gotti, Actress Rosie Perez, and Film director Lee Daniels were some of the Hollywood friends that shared condolences and sympathies with the De Niro family.

Last May, the De Niro family head had a daughter named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with his partner Tiffany Chen. Gia is the couple's first child and the renowned actor’s seventh.