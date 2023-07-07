Culture magazine and Valérie Abecassis meet Marylin Fitoussi, the French costume designer behind Emily's outfits with a cult following

Marylin Fitoussi made Emily in Paris, aka Lily Collins, a style icon, and the French costume designer behind the hit series had the chance to talk with Culture magazine.

The Toulouse-born Fitoussi has been known for her turban paying tribute to Simone de Beauvoir, and her “maximalist” approach to the trade. It's a description she welcomes, and one that reflects her taste for unorthodox mixes - colors, prints, luxurious pieces with popular brands - nothing scares her.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP US-British actress Lily Collins arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York, U.S.A.

"The success of the silhouettes in the series undoubtedly proves that people are fed up with the diktats of fashion, with a certain uniformity of looks and must-haves that have to be reproduced," Fitoussi pointed out in her interview with Culture.

In addition to the improbable mix of styles, which has given her the credit for reinventing the codes of good and bad taste, the DNA of the series' costumes has been attributed to her skilful blend of American and French cultures.

(AP Photo/Isaac Garrido) U.S. Fashion designer and costume designer Patricia Field poses for pictures after a press conference ahead of a conference for the W House of Fashion in Mexico City, Mexico.

The costume expressions gave the actresses their distinct allure. In order to create this inimitable style, Fitoussi was able to count, in the first season, on the collaboration of Patricia Field, who worked for "Sex and the City,” which has also been known for its daring fashion silhouettes.

The iconic bob or bucket hat, worn by Emily in the first season, would be the best example of this Franco-American marriage. An accessory with a slightly cheesy label, twisted by designer outfits.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew) A model wears a bob or bucket style hat in the BCBG MAX AZRIA Spring 2016 collection during Fashion Week in New York, U.S.A.

"We wanted to create our own style, a blend of French chic and American irreverence. The result is sometimes violent, sometimes more subtle,” the designer said mischievously, and confided that she is constantly on the lookout for ideas in order to innovate again and again.

"In that sense, Emily in Paris is a tribute to difference", she enthused, pointing out that in season 3 alone, she had to manage no fewer than 14,000 garments. While she always had a precise idea of the silhouettes she wanted to achieve, Fitoussi asserted that the actors still have a say in the fittings.

Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Lily Collins (L) and Darren Starr attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at the French Consulate in New York City, U.S.A

"All the costumes you see in the show have been validated by both the actors and Darren Starr, the show's creator and writer. This is essential for me, because I believe that an actor who feels good in their clothes is capable of giving their best," she said.

She is also responsible for the superb silhouettes of Sylvie, aka Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in the series, which have helped to change the way we look at women in their 50s and 60s.

Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (L-R) Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at the French Consulate in New York City, U.S.A

"The credit also goes to Philippine, who's a real dog, as they say. You can wear the most beautiful garment, but if you don't have the style and allure to sublimate it, it will remain a piece of rag," the designer asserted.

She also explains her balancing act with very handsome actors, whose clothes need to be more subtle than for others, "so as not to make them into mannequins".

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP British actor Lucien Laviscount (L), Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi (C) and Executive Producer and Director Andrew Fleming (R) pose on the red carpet before the World Premiere of the Netflix Series "Emily in Paris" season 3, at the Theatre des Champs Elysees, in Paris, France.

Although many ready-to-wear brands approached her after the success of the series, Fitoussi denied any product placement, "I work in total freedom and choose clothes that give me emotions. That's my only criterion. I work with certain brands, but I'm free to make my own choices."