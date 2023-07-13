Hollywood actors go on strike after failing to reach deal with studios

Studios and streaming servies had failed to meet the actors’ demands over dwindling pay and the future threat posed by artificial intelligence

The union representing 160,000 Hollywood actors announced on Thursday that talks with studios and streaming services failed and it is set to go on strike.

This is the first time since 1980 that the union members, including A-list stars, will halt work on movies and TV series. Popular series set to return to television this year would face lengthy delays and if the strike continues, future blockbuster films could be postponed too.

"After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) ... remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members," the Screen Actors Guild said in a statement.

The union's negotiators had unanimously recommended a strike to its national committee, after major studios and streaming servies had failed to meet the actors’ demands over dwindling pay and the future threat posed by artificial intelligence.

"We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours," the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement.

A "double strike" of actors and screenwriters, not seen in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all U.S. film and television productions to a halt.