‘Oppenheimer’ cast walks out of UK premiere as Hollywood goes on strike

The actors joined writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years

The cast of Christopher Nolan’s awaited new film "Oppenheimer" walked out of the glitzy London premiere on Thursday in solidarity with the strike announced by the biggest Hollywood actors union.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a strike order after talks with studios and streaming services on their demands over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence ended without a deal. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight Thursday, bringing the movie and television production to a halt.

"We know it's a critical time at this point in the industry and the issues that are involved need to be addressed - there are difficult conversations," British actor Kenneth Branagh said on the red carpet of “Oppenheimer” just before the strike was announced.

"I know everybody's trying to get a fair deal, that's what's required, so we'll support that."

As Nolan put it, his cast, which includes Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, was off to "write their picket signs". The actors joined writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

"This is a moment of history, a moment of truth - if we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said, adding that actors "are being victimized by a very greedy entity."

"We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business."

SAG-AFTRA represents some 160,000 actors - everyone from A-list stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close to day players who do small roles on television series. The last time the actors' union went on strike, in 1980, it lasted more than three months.