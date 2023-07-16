Jane Birkin, British-French 1960s icon, dies aged 76

The singer and actress shot to fame alongside Serge Gainsbourg and became an enduring icon of style and glamor

Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France and internationally, died aged 76, a close source said on Sunday.

French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris while Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London in December 1946, daughter of British actress Judy Campbell and Royal Navy commander David Birkin.

The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with Serge Gainsbourg, one of France's greatest songwriters. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.” Banned on radio in several countries and condemned by the Vatican, the song was a worldwide smash hit.

They had a daughter, Charlotte, who became a hugely successful actress and singer.

In 1984, Hermes named one of its handbags after Birkin; it remains a sought-after status symbol.