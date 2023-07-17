Israeli lead actress Niv sultan says 'we had to stop working just five days before the end. It's strange after seven months'

The hit drama series "Tehran" was forced to stop filming in Greece due to an actors' strike in Hollywood. The lead actress Niv Sultan announced on her Instagram page.

The Israeli actress spent the last seven months abroad shooting a new season for Apple Broadcasting Corporation production. Unfortunately, the filming was interrupted five days before its completion, due to the actors' and writers' strike over better conditions and the use of AI.

Instagram Niv Sultan @sultaniv Niv Sultan posting about the changes to the series, on her Instagram page, which is filming in Athens, Greece.

"This week was supposed to be the last, but due to the SAG (Actors' Union) strike, we had to stop working just five days before the end. It's strange after seven months," said the actress.

The new season of "Tehran" will feature English actor Hugh Laurie, famous for his role in the series "Dr House.” He will play Eric Peterson, a nuclear inspector. He will join the previous seasons' actors Shawn Taub and Sheila Vosso, as well as new talents such as Shawn Gabai, Behar Paresh, Fenix Rai and many others.

Instagram Niv Sultan @sultaniv Niv Sultan's Instagram story explaining that filming on season 3 of the series "Tehran" had come to a halt.

The series' first season tells the story of Tamar Rabinian, a Mossad agent sent to Tehran to sabotage Iran's nuclear program. While there, she meets an opponent of the regime, with whom she begins a romantic relationship. In the second season, Tamar continues her secret mission, accompanied by her partner. She meets a new agent, played by Hollywood actress Glenn Close, and tries to get closer to the Iranian government.