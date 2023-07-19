Barbie origin story: From Ashkenazi Jewish to trend setting diversity

The story of the internationally known doll is as fascinating as that of its creator, Ruth Handler

The story of the Barbie has been as fascinating as that of its creator, Ruth Handler. Born into a Polish-Jewish family who moved to the United States to escape pogroms and poverty, she was unable to study for lack of funds. But, in the aftermath of the Second World War, it was poverty and ambition that led her to her incredible destiny.

She encouraged her husband Elliott to create the family-focused company Mattel, and put all her savings into a visionary advertising stunt: sponsoring the Mickey Mouse Club TV show with the launch of a toy machine gun.

MATT CAMPBELL / AFP Ruth Handler, co-founder of the mattel company and creator of the Barbie doll.

The gamble worked like a charm. Handler created a direct link with children, overturning the traditional act of purchasing previously dictated by parents. It was no longer the parents who had to be convinced to buy, but the children.

With the success of this toy for boys, Ruth decided to make a product for her daughter Barbara. The idea came to her during a family trip to Europe, where she discovered Bild Lilli, a model doll with generous curves.

HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP A young woman dressed as a Barbie doll in her box at MCM Comic Con at the ExCeL exhibition center in London.

Here again, she was a step ahead, understanding that girls in the '50s no longer wanted to be simply housewives, but wanted to be able to work and seduce. Thus, in 1959, the Barbie doll was born, heralded as emancipation for young girls who could now imagine themselves as something other than a mother.

Yet her revolutionary character was soon criticized by critics, who deemed the doll superficial, with her unreal measurements and overworked looks. She was also said to be the source of excesses. Barbie was no longer simply a doll to play with, she embodied an aspiration for life. So much so, in fact, that she has given her name to a veritable syndrome.

(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, front, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Barbie' in London, UK.

Little girls starve themselves to look like their role models, older women resort to surgery, spending lavishly to achieve their goals. These critics’ comments made their way to the advent, in 2016, of the first Barbie with realistic measurements.

Barbie has been above all a global success story, with millions of dolls sold every year. In the United States, 90-percent of girls aged 3 to 10 own at least one. Included in the pack is an impressive CV with over 100 jobs to her credit.

Mattel has always adapted to the times, creating dolls in line with changing social norms. This included diversity, with black, Arab and Hispanic, gender-neutral and even one made from recycled plastics to meet ecological concerns. Mattel even recently released a Barbie with Down's Syndrome.

(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Barbie dolls stand on a table during the Comic Con convention in Caracas, Venezuela.

The world's most famous doll has always lived with the times, embracing a hundred different professions while remaining at the cutting edge of fashion. Barbie has done it all, seen it all. From jewelry to the great photographers, from the Musée Grévin to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, she has also always aroused the interest of the greatest fashion designers.

After a musical tribute paid to the doll with Aqua's hit "Barbie girl", which continues to get people up and dancing, it's now turn of film to honor her with the release of an eagerly-awaited film "Barbie" directed by Greta Gerwig, with a star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.