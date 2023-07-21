Raised in an era when big bands defined U.S. pop music, Bennett won audiences over by demonstrating his sheer joy in belting out the standards

Tony Bennett, the last in a generation of classic American crooners whose ceaselessly cheery spirit bridged generations to make him a hitmaker across seven decades, died at the age of 96 on Friday in New York.

Raised in an era when big bands defined U.S. pop music, Bennett started winning over young audiences in the 1990s - not by reinventing himself, but by demonstrating his sheer joy in belting out the standards.

His publicist, Sylvia Weiner, announced his death.

During a career that spanned seven decades, the crooner sold millions of records and won 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award. He was best known for his hits "The Way You Look Tonight," Body and Soul," and "(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco," as well as for his performances with singers from Lady Gaga to Aretha Franklin to Frank Sinatra, who called him "the best singer in the business."

At age 88, Bennett in 2014 became the oldest person ever to reach number one on the U.S. album sales chart.

Likened since the start of his career to Frank Sinatra, Bennett first tried to distance himself but eventually followed much of the same path as other crooners of yore -- singing in nightclubs, on television, and for movies, although his attempts to act ended quickly.

His gift proved to be his stage presence. With a welcoming smile and dapper suit, he sang with gusto and a smooth vibrato in a strong, clearly enunciated voice.

"When rap came along, or disco, whatever the new fashion was at the moment, I didn't try to find something that would fit whatever the style was of the whole music scene," Bennett told the British culture magazine Clash.

"I just stayed myself and sang sincerely and tried to just stay honest with myself - never compromising, just doing the best songs that I could think of for the public.

"And luckily it just paid off."