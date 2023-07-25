Google Doodle honors Egyptian doctor who saved Jews in the Holocaust

Dr. Mohammed Helmy, a German-Egyptian doctor, was the first Arab recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Among the Nations

Google dedicated its Doodle on Tuesday to Dr. Mohammed Helmy, a German-Egyptian doctor who risked his life to save Jews during the Holocaust, marking his 122nd birthday on July 25.

Illustrated by Israeli artist Noa Snir, the Doodle – a temporary modification of the Google logo – depicts Helmy’s Egyptian and German origins as he stretches out his arms in a protective gesture. Clad in a white lab coat with the Google logo in the center, the cartoon Helmy is surrounded by people squatting as he looks on with a smile.

In the background, an image of the sun, sand dunes, and a palm tree to the left – symbolizing his Egyptian heritage – and to his right, a more European-style building to symbolize his life in Germany.

"My first thoughts were actually concerns - how to correctly convey Helmy's story without focusing too much on the difficult times he operated in," Snir said in a statement regarding her art. "I thought the hint of war should exist in the doodle, but it should still communicate hope and strength."

Helmy was born in Khartoum, Sudan in 1901 to an Egyptian father and a German mother. He immigrated to Germany in 1922 to study medicine and was appointed as a doctor at the Robert Koch Hospital in Berlin upon graduating.

After becoming a renowned doctor, Hitler's rise to power in 1933 changed his situation. After firing all of its Jewish staff, the hospital fired Helmy, as the Nazis did not consider him, as a North African, to be part of the "superior race.”

He was eventually arrested by the Nazis and confined to the role of medical assistant. But in his new position, Helmy issued sick leaves to Jewish prisoners, which allowed many to escape hard labor.

In 2013, Helmy became the first Arab recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Among the Nations.