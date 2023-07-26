Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

The acclaimed and prolific performer's personal struggles were well publicized and included a string of high-profile controversies

Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor, who shot to fame in the late 1980s and the 1990s, has died at the age of 56, Irish media reported on Wednesday. A prolific performer and recording artist, O'Connor is best known for her 1990 hit single Nothing Compares 2 U.

In a statement her family said it was with "great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," Irish national broadcaster RTE reported.