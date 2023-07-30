Kanye West’s Twitter account reinstated after 8 months of suspension

Ye reportedly won't be eligible to monetize his account, and advertisements won't appear next to his posts

Twitter, recently renamed as X, reinstated rapper Kanye West’s account after suspending it nearly eight months ago, U.S. media reported on Saturday evening.

West’s account was suspended in December by the owner of the social media platform Elon Musk after he posted a swastika interlaced with a Star of David. Musk at the time labeled West's post as an "incitement to violence."

Ye won't be eligible to monetize his account on X, and advertisements won't appear next to his posts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the social media platform. West, who now goes professionally as Ye, assured the platform he would not use his account to share antisemitic content or use harmful language, the Journal said.

Antisemitic remarks by West last year cost him heavily in lost business deals. Adidas cut ties with him after a nearly decade-long partnership, abandoning his Yeezy-branded sneakers. In May, the German company said the end of its highly successful collaboration with West hit sales by about $441 million in the first quarter of the year. Gap and Balenciaga also cut ties with the rapper and designer.

Earlier in December, Musk reinstated former president Donald Trump's Twitter account although Trump has yet to return to the platform. A week ago, Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter as X and said it would become an "everything app" that would allow users to handle all their finances as well as socializing.