The man paid over $14,000 to fulfill his dream of "becoming an animal"

A Japanese man is taking the internet by storm with the help of one very expensive — and very furry — costume.

The Japanese native declared that he had realized his lifelong dream of “becoming an animal,” and wanted to share his adventure with the world — although not his friends or colleagues.

With the help of a $14,000 costume, the YouTube user known as Toco has garnered more than 32,000 subscribers and accumulated millions of views.

In the videos, the man is seen in his astonishingly realistic collie costume performing tricks, going on walks, and overall dogging around.

“Do you remember your dreams from when you were little? You wanted to be a hero or a wizard,” Toco described in a clip. “I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.”

Toco finally achieved his dream last year. In the accompanying video, he can be seen amazing bystanders as the rough-around-the-edges Collie strolls down a busy street with a woman companion.

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses patches, Toco told the Daily Mail. “I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with.”

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,” he said in a separate interview with the Mirror, explaining “my friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal.”

The company that manufactured Toco’s collie costume, Zeppet, said it took 40 days to create the item at cost of $14,161. The process required modeling the animal features to the human body.

“Since the structure of the skeleton is very different, we spent a lot of time studying how to make it look like a dog,” said an unnamed design employee as quoted by Mirror, also explaining that many angles were needed “so that the beautiful coat of the collie can be reproduced and devised so that the coat will flow naturally.”