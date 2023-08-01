HBO's Euphoria star, Angus Cloud, dies aged 25

The city of Oakland’s emergency services, where the actor known for his role as 'Fezco' lived, say he 'had already passed away' before their arrival

American actor Angus Cloud died at the age of 25, his family announced in a statement on Monday. He was known for starring as the main character “Fezco” in the hit HBO series "Euphoria.”

"On arrival of emergency medical services personnel, it was found that the patient had already passed away," said a spokesperson for the city of Oakland’s emergency services.

Cloud died in Oakland, California, where he was staying with family members to try to cope with his father's death. The cause of death is not yet known.

His relatives told NBC News that he had been having suicidal thoughts, after burying his father a week earlier.

Immediately following the announcement of his death, Cloud's fans flooded his Instagram account with comments paying tribute.

The HBO network, broadcaster of the hit series, said on social networks that it was "incredibly saddened" by the actor's death, stating "he was immensely talented and an integral part of the HBO family and the Euphoria family.”

Made famous by his role as Fez in Euphoria, Cloud had made it known that he had been discovered on the street by a casting agent and had never acted professionally before the series. His endearing character quickly became very popular with fans.