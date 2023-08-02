Pop star Lizzo sued by former employees for harassment

Lizzo, who advocates body positivity, also allegedly shamed a dancer for gaining weight before firing her

Three former dancers accused Grammy winner Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating hostile work environment, U.S. media learned on Wednesday.

Her former employees - Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez - claim that the singer forced them to go to a strip club in Amsterdam and “touch nude performers.” Lizzo, who advocates body positivity, also allegedly shamed Davis for gaining weight before firing her.

The civil lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit also accused Shirlene Quigley, captain of the singer’s dance team, of imposing her Christian beliefs onto employees. Other charges included sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.