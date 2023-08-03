'Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed' says Melissa Jefferson

Grammy winner Melissa Viviane “Lizzo” Jefferson spoke out on Thursday after being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three former dancers.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, stated.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she said.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," the singer stressed.

(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Lizzo performs with three dancers, during Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England.

Former employees - Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez - claimed that Lizzo forced them to go to a strip club while in Amsterdam, in order to “touch nude performers.”

The U.S. singer has been an advocate of body positivity, but allegedly shamed Davis for gaining weight before ultimately firing her.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the civil complaint stated, which was filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, in the U.S. state of California.

The lawsuit also accused the singer’s dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, of imposing her Christian beliefs onto employees. Other charges against her included sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.