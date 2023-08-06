Jamie Foxx apologizes to Jewish community for controversial post

'I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,' the actor wrote

The Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx on Saturday evening apologized to the Jewish community for a seemingly antisemitic Instagram post he had published on Friday.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” the film star wrote in a text post.

His previous publication that has since been deleted, many interpreted as an antisemitic message, comparing Foxx to American rapper Kanye West, who is known for his antisemitic outbursts on social media.

“They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” Foxx wrote, ending the post with the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

In his Saturday post, the actor, who had recently suffered from an undisclosed “medical complication” that landed him in hospital in spring, explained that he wasn’t referring to Jews.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” he wrote.