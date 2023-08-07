William Friedkin, director of 'The Exorcist,' dies at 87

'I thought it was a film about the mystery of faith ... but I had no intention of making it a horror film,' Friedkin had said

William Friedkin, director of the acclaimed horror film The Exorcist, died on Monday at the age of 87, according to multiple Ameircan media reports.

His wife told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in Los Angeles.

Valery HACHE (AFP/Archives) American actor Willem Dafoe (L) and American director William Friedkin in Cannes, France.

His other famous films include the crime thriller The French Connection, which won five Oscars, including Best Director.

Celebrity tributes began pouring in on social networks.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, actor Elijah Wood wrote: "Aww man... a true master of cinema whose influence will continue to extend forever. Goodbye, William Friedkin."

Friedkin had been brought on to direct The Exorcist - based on a novel inspired by the story of a possessed 14-year-old boy - after other leading directors, including Stanley Kubrick, had refused to make the film.

"I thought it was a film about the mystery of faith ... I had no intention of making it a horror film," Friedkin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "But now I've accepted that it is one."

AFP/Archives Jeanne Moreau and William Friedkin in Paris, France.

His film was followed by four sequels, based on the same novel but without Friedkin's participation, grossing over $600 million worldwide.

Friedkin was married four times. His first wife was the French actress Jeanne Moreau.