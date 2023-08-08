Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied separate after 11 years of marriage - report

The couple has two children – son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6

The Oscar-winning American-Israeli actress Natalie Portman and her husband of 11 years, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, have separated following an alleged affair scandal, U.S. media reported on Monday evening.

Rumors about the split up started circulating last week, when Portman was seen at an event in Australia without her wedding ring on the day of the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary. According to Us Weekly magazine, the decision to separate came after Millepied’s reported affair with climate activist Camille Etienne.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told the outlet.

The couple has two children – son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6. Earlier in June, a source told Us Weekly that Portman was ‘willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust’ in her husband so their children “don’t grow up in a broken home.”

Another source told People that the alleged affair “was short-lived and it is over,” adding that Millepied “knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together.” The two met in 2009 when they worked on Darren Aronofsky’s movie Black Swan, where Portman played a troubled ballet star.