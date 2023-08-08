Randall suffered from ALS, a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord

Bryan Randall, a photographer and longtime partner of U.S. actress Sandra Bullock died at the age of 57 after three years of fighting with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS, his family announced on Monday.

Bullock met Randall in 2015, when he photographed her son Louis' birthday party. In a statement given to NBC News, Randall’s family said he passed away on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” the statement said. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” his family said, thanking the team of doctors and nurses who helped Randall over the years, "often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and worsens over time. It currently has no cure.