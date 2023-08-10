Robbie Robertson, lead songwriter and guitarist of The Band, dies at 80

Robertson died in Los Angeles on Wednesday following a protracted illness

Robbie Robertson, the guitarist and primary songwriter of The Band, has passed away at the age of 80, his manager has confirmed.

Hailing from Toronto and becoming renowned for the Canadian-American ensemble that created hits like "The Weight" and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down," Robertson died in Los Angeles on Wednesday following a protracted illness.

The statement from his manager stated that Robertson was in the company of his family during his final moments.

The Band consisted of four Canadians - Robertson, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson, and Richard Manuel - and was anchored by drummer Levon Helm, hailing from Arkansas.

Initially known as The Hawks while serving as the support for rockabilly sensation Ronnie Hawkins, they garnered attention for their role backing Bob Dylan on his "Going Electric" tours in 1965-1966.

After rebranding as The Band and establishing themselves in Woodstock, New York, they rose to prominence as one of the most esteemed rock groups. Their farewell concert in San Francisco in 1976 formed the foundation for Martin Scorsese's 1978 film "The Last Waltz."

Following The Band's disbandment, Robertson embarked on crafting soundtracks for Scorsese's films, including "Raging Bull." In 1980, he delved into acting with the movie "Carny," starring alongside Jodie Foster.

Robertson also released multiple solo albums, exploring novel sonic landscapes rather than attempting to recreate The Band's distinctive sound.