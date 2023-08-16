Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’ trailer sparks controversy

Shortly after the release, comments criticizing Cooper over wearing a prosthetic nose started trending on social media

Netflix released on Tuesday the first official trailer for Bradley Cooper’s movie “Maestro,” where he plays the famed American Jewish conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

Shortly after the release, comments criticizing Cooper over wearing a prosthetic nose started trending on social media. Many fans used the term “Jewface” to express their disappointment with a stereotypical portrayal of the Jewish composer by non-Jewish actor.

The biopic focuses on Bernstein’s marriage to actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre. It was co-written and produced by Cooper, who made his directorial debut with “A Star is Born” remake in 2018.

Other producers include Martin Scoresece, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kistie Macosko Krieger. Carey Mulligan plays Montealegre, while Maya Hawke stars as the couple’s daughter Jamie and Sam Nivola - as their son Alexander.

The movie will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before coming to cinemas in November. Netflix release is set for December 20.