Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separate after year of marriage - report

American singer Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly separated after only a year of marriage, U.S. media learned.

The pop star was spotted leaving her home without her wedding band on Thursday. According to a source cited by NBC, Asghari, 29, filed for divorce and moved out of the Los Angeles home he shared with Spears, 41.

The couple met on the set of the pop star’s music video in 2016 and got married in June 2022 after Spears had won her legal battle to terminate the conservatorship that her father placed her under in 2008. Asghari is a model and fitness trainer.

"They're separated and it's best for Britney," another source told NBC.

According to TMZ, the couple split up over claims of infidelity. Asghari reportedly confronted Spears in early August over rumors she cheated on him, which led to a big fight.

Earlier in May, the couple revealed that the singer had suffered a miscarriage. Spears is the mother of two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who won the custody of the kids after the divorce in 2007.