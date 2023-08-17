Leonard Bernstein's children back Bradley Cooper amid ‘Jewface’ controversy

The composer's family argued that 'it happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose'

Children of renowned American Jewish conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein issued a statement on Wednesday in support of Bradley Cooper amid “Jewface” backlash over his portrayal of Bernstein in the upcoming Netflix biopic “Maestro.”

Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein defended Cooper, who played Bernstein and also directed the movie, saying that he “included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father.” Earlier on Tuesday, Netflix released the first official trailer of the movie, which sparked online criticism over Cooper’s wearing a prosthetic nose.

While many users accused the actor of playing into antisemitic stereotypes, Bernstein’s family argued that “it happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose.”

"Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well," they said in the statement.

“At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia," the couple’s children added.

The son of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, Bernstein, who died in 1990, remains one of the most praised composers and conductors of all time. He conducted the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and is famous for creating music for "West Side Story", the ultimate Broadway hit.

Cooper's movie that focuses on Bernstein’s marriage to actress and social activist Felicia Montealegre is set to premier at the Venice Film Festival in September. It will then be released in cinemas in November.