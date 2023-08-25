Guy Nattiv tells i24NEWS about ‘Golda’ and his work with Iranian filmmakers

According to the director, Golda Meir was 'flawed' but an 'imperfect character' is what makes movies interesting

As “Golda” hit cinemas across the United States, the Academy Award winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv told i24NEWS about his work on Golda Meir’s biopic and her role in the Yom Kippur War.

The movie about Israel’s only female prime minister played by the Oscar-winning British actress Helen Mirren has already been released in Israel after premiering at the Berlin Film Festival. Nattiv told i24NEWS that he is receiving a “very emotional wave of reactions” from the Jewish community in the U.S..

Talking about whether the movie could have been made by a non-Israeli director, he said that what he “brought to the table is authenticity.”

“The fact that I worked with Israeli actors made it more grounded, I think, more authentic. And I think that doing an international movie, especially about Israel, about the history of Israel, is something you need to be very careful… I felt that it was good that it was handled by someone who is an Israeli who lives in the States and knows both sides,” the director said.

The movie focuses on a 10-day window into Meir’s life - the period of the Yom Kippur War in October 1973. Nattiv noted that to depict a full biography of the Israeli leader would’ve required a mini series like "The Crown" so he chose to focus on the pivotal moment of her life.

“It says a lot about the situation she was in. I think we took a very pivotal situation for Golda, the collapse not only of her but the entire command room. So for me, it was a great junction to focus on,” he said.

Nattiv said that he tried to balance out focusing on the shortcomings of Meir’s political decisions while still showing that Golda was an admirable leader. According to the director, Meir was “flawed” but an “imperfect character” is what makes movies interesting.

“She was a skeptic woman, you know, but listen, when we think about this country, it's 30 years after the Holocaust, you're walking with a giant cloud over your head. Because you think you have to be decimated or deleted every given second. You can't trust anyone,” he said.

The director also shared with i24NEWS his experience directing his next movie “Tatamu” together with Iranian actress Zar Ebrahimi, which is a historic collaboration.

“I brought the story and wrote it with a woman named Elham Erfani, who is also an Iranian lady. And I invited Zar Ebrahimi, who won a Cannes award for Best Actress two years ago, with her movie Holy Spider. I saw the film and my jaw dropped, she was so so good in it,” said Nattiv.

The movie tells a story of an Iranian judoka who aims at winning the gold in the world championship but is pressured by Tehran to give up on her dream or else her family will pay the price.

“I needed an Iranian female voice to do it with me. And that's why I invited Elham and Zar to tell the story with me with Iranian actors that they brought. So it was very-very special. We shot it in Tbilisi, Georgia, in a very secret way. So no one from the Iranian regime will know about it. And we are celebrating the first screening in the Venice Film Festival in September so that's very, very emotional for us,” Nattiv concluded.