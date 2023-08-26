The Jewish New Yorker who sketches out the Big Apple

This young New Yorker decided to leave the small screen to share his love of cooking with enthusiasm and a touch of Jewish humor

Jeremy Jacobowitz could have quietly continued his career in television and media. In the highly competitive and saturated world of food influencers, this young New Yorker decided to leave the small screen to share his love of cooking with enthusiasm and a touch of Jewish humor.

And he's succeeded, with a fan community of around one million followers on social media.

"I grew up Jewish, my whole family is Jewish, I had my bar mitzvah, I've done it all. I'm much more of a New York cultural Jew than anything else... that defines me more than the religious aspect," says Jacobowitz, in an interview with Israeli daily Ynet.

He shares his Jewish identity with his followers, for example, when discussing the thorny question of which is the best bagel in New York - the bagel and deli capital of the world (along with Montreal, perhaps). So, Katz's or the 2nd Avenue Deli?

Jacobowitz isn't content with a pilgrimage to New York's Jewish cuisine, although he'd have more than enough to fill hours of content for social networks given New York's unlimited supply of it.

His passion for Asian cuisine has also led him to make culinary forays into Japan and Korea, whether through the multicultural wonders of the Big Apple's "crossroads of the world," or directly from the Land of the Rising Sun.

When asked by Ynet about his Jewish identity, Jacobowitz says he sees it more in terms of culture, not religion.

DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: An exterior view of Katz's Delicatessen.

"I'm a New Yorker through and through, and the Jewish community has such a connection to New York that kind of shines through. I mean, bagels are a New York institution. Yes, they're originally Jews from Poland, but it's all rooted here. I think that's what I connect to much more than anything else. For me, Judaism definitely represents culture and history, it's who I am."

In one of these videos, the gastronome talks to another New York Jew - from Brooklyn to be precise - Douglas Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Can food stop hate?

A fascinating title to tackle the fight against antisemitism, the place of Judaism in Emhoff's life and the role that food can play as a vector of identity.

Among other topics discussed in the interview, the exponential growth of Israeli restaurants in New York, which are sprouting up like mushrooms.

"It seems like everyone in New York loves Israeli food," Jacobowitz tells Ynet.

And he points to the simplicity and quality of the products, as well as their incomparable flavor, as part of the reason for the phenomenon surrounding Israeli gastronomy around the world.