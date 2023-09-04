Cofounder of the rock band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, died at his home in the U.S. state of Idaho after being in hospice care for medical complications

Cofounder of the rock band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, died at his home in the U.S. state of Idaho after being in hospice care for medical complications.

The musician, known for hits like “All Star” and “I’m a Believer,” died at his home in “surrounded by family and friends," band manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom," the band Smash Mouth posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1698721853815283932 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy," it added.