Rolling Stones announce release of new album next month

The Rolling Stones will release their first album of new music in 18 years on October 20, lead singer Mick Jagger announced on Wednesday.

"We're here to present our new single, which is called 'Angry', and the video," he said at a launch event in London.

"'Angry' is the first single from our new album, called 'Hackney Diamonds', which is out on October 20."

"Hackney diamonds" is English slang for the shards of glass left scattered on the ground after smash-and-grab robberies, and refers to the historically working class east London neighborhood.

"It's like when you get your windscreen broken on a Saturday night in Hackney," Jagger, 80, joked.

The album is also the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts and the first containing original material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

The Stones' 24th studio album has 12 tracks, and includes two recorded with Watts in 2019. The others feature Steve Jordan, whom Watts recommended to replace him.

The band launched the album in conversation with U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon, which was livestreamed on YouTube. The Rolling Stones' last studio album was 2016's "Blue & Lonesome", which was made up of blues covers.

"We've been very lazy," said Jagger. "We've been on the road most of the time."