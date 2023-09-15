Italian art detectives track looted artifacts to Australian museum via pasta smuggler

Italy's Carabinieri police found the 530 BC era vase, depicting Greek champion Heracles fighting the mythical Nemean lion, after clues led them to Australia

Italy’s specialized art detectives found looted treasures at a leading Australian university, saying one artifact was likely smuggled under piles of pasta, it was reported on Friday.

In response, the Australian National University (ANU) was working with the "specialist art squad" of Italy's Carabinieri paramilitary police to return the looted classical pieces.

ANU museum curator Georgia Pike-Rowney

ANU museum curator Georgia Pike-Rowney described the vase, which dates back to 530 BC, as a "stunning example" of ancient Mediterranean craftsmanship.

The Italian police stated the 2,500-year-old amphora depicting Greek champion Heracles fighting the mythical Nemean lion was illegally plundered before it was sent to Australia.

Carabinieri based their investigation in part due to finding an old Polaroid photo of the Heracles vase, while working on another case involving an unnamed art thief.



ANU said it bought the vase in "good faith" at a Sotheby's auction in 1984, and was now "proud" to work with Italian investigators to see it returned to its rightful home.

Due to their cooperation, the museum and the Carabinieri also identified a stolen red fish plate which they were able to trace to David Holland Swingler, an American art trafficker and food importer known for his exploits.



"During trips to Italy, Swingler sourced material directly from tombaroli -- literally 'tomb robbers' who undertake illegal excavations," Pike-Rowney said, adding that he "then smuggled the items to the US hidden among bundles of pasta and other Italian foods."

The ANU also found a Roman marble head that belonged to a separate collection owned by the Vatican. In the meantime, Italy's government agreed to loan the vase and the fish plate to the university until they are returned at a "future date".



"Conversations about the repatriation of ancient artefacts have become prominent in recent years, as institutions across the world grapple with the legacies of historical collection practices," Pike-Rowney added.

"As Australia's national university, ANU must be at the forefront of best practice in the management of restitution and repatriation cases," the museum curator concluded.