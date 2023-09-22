Adidas CEO apologizes for remarks defending Kanye West

Adidas reasserted its commitment to combating antisemitism in the wake of the incident

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement on Thursday that he had been in contact with Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden regarding the controversial remarks defending Kanye West.

Greenblatt's comments came after Gulden's appearance on the "Good Company" investing podcast where he expressed doubts about whether Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, genuinely meant his series of antisemitic and offensive statements made last year.

Gulden, who assumed the role of CEO in January, remarked, "I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world. Very unfortunate, because I don't think he meant what he said, and I don't think he's a bad person. It just came off that way."

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Adidas confirmed contact with the ADL but did not divulge specifics of the conversation between Greenblatt and Gulden. Instead, they referred to Greenblatt's comments.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with former U.S. president Donald Trump in Washington, the United States.

Adidas reaffirmed its decision to sever ties with Ye due to his unacceptable comments and actions. The sportswear company emphasized that hate has no place in sports or society, reiterating its unwavering commitment to fighting it.

CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Ted Deutch, issued a statement urging Gulden to clarify Adidas's stance on anti-Semitism and demonstrate their commitment to addressing it seriously. He emphasized that antisemitism cannot be rationalized.

Issac Baldizon / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP Kanye West assiste à un match au FTX Arena de Miami, en Floride

Nearly a year ago, Adidas terminated a major partnership with Kanye West, discontinuing his Yeezy shoe line and advancing the planned departure of its CEO.

The decision came in response to a series of anti-Semitic comments made by Ye in interviews and on social media, which included an alarming Twitter post that mentioned going "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

These comments were widely criticized and deemed unacceptable by Adidas, prompting them to cut ties with the artist.