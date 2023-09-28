The legendary British actor was widely known for his role as the Hogwarts headmaster in the popular "Harry Potter" film series

Iconic actor Sir Michael Gambon passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, widely known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore in the "Harry Potter" film series.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father. Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia,” his family said in a statement released by the actor's publicist.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Gambon won four television BAFTAs during a decades-spanning acting career across TV, film, radio and theatre, which was capped by his beloved role as the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts in the Potter series.

Some of his other roles were in the "Fantastic Mr Fox," the French detective film "Maigret" and "The Singing Detective," and was revered for his rich deep voice.