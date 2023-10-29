'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead at LA home aged 54

'He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit'

Canadian-born Matthew Perry, 54, star of the smash hit TV sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718462708763296001 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources confirmed.

"We responded at 4:10 pm... It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said without confirming the deceased's name.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1718448383529205853 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A fire department spokesman confirmed it had responded to a "water emergency," which could refer to a "pool, spa, bathtub or fountain," but could not confirm reports that Perry had drowned.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

"Friends," following the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adult life, dating and careers, drew a massive global following.